Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-707 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 08:49 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-707 Today Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-707 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-707 lottery for Monday, February 20. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win-Win W-707 today on Monday, February 20 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-707 GUESSING NUMBERS

9832         9823        9382          9328

9283         9238        8932          8923

8392         8329        8293          8239

3982         3928        3892          3829

3298         3289        2983          2938

2893         2839        2398          2389

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-707 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-707 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Win-Win W-707 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-707 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

