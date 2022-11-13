CHANGE LANGUAGE
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Fifty Fifty FF-24 Winning Numbers for November 13; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!
2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Fifty Fifty FF-24 Winning Numbers for November 13; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 12:13 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-24 Today Results: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-24 will get Rs 1 Crore. (Images: keralalotteryresult)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-24 Today Results: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-24 will get Rs 1 Crore. (Images: keralalotteryresult)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-24 Lottery Result 2022 for Sunday, November 13

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-24 today on Sunday, November 13 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 Crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-24 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-24 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 13.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

6845         6854         6485         6458

6584         6548         8645         8654

8465         8456         8564         8546

4685         4658         4865         4856

4568         4586         5684         5648

5864         5846         5468         5486

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-24 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-24 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-24 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-24 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)
(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

(Image: keralalotteryresult)
(Image: keralalotteryresult)

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

first published:November 13, 2022, 12:13 IST
last updated:November 13, 2022, 12:13 IST