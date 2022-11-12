LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-575 Winning Numbers for November 12; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-575 today on Saturday, November 12 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-575 GUESSING NUMBERS
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 12.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:
6831 6813 6381 6318
6183 6138 8631 8613
8361 8316 8163 8136
3681 3618 3861 3816
3168 3186 1683 1638
1863 1836 1368 1386
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-575 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs. 80 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-575 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-575 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-575 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Karunya KR-575 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES
- MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
- TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
- WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
- THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
- FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
- SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
- SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES
- Monsoon Bumper
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20
Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG
Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88
Cost of ticket: Rs 250
First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000
Eighth Prize: Rs 500
