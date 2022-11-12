CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-575 Winning Numbers for November 12; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 12:20 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-575 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-575 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-575 Lottery Result 2022 for Saturday, November 12

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-575 today on Saturday, November 12 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-575 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 12.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

6831         6813         6381           6318

6183         6138         8631           8613

8361         8316         8163           8136

3681         3618         3861           3816

3168         3186         1683           1638

1863         1836         1368           1386

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-575 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs. 80 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-575 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-575 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-575 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-575 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

(Image: keralalotteryresult)
Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

first published:November 12, 2022, 12:20 IST
last updated:November 12, 2022, 12:20 IST