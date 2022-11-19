CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-576 Winning Numbers for November 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Live now

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-576 Winning Numbers for November 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE UPDATES: Here's full list of winning numbers for Karunya KR-576 lucky draw for Saturday, November 19

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 15:15 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-576 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-576 will get Rs 80 Lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-576 today on Saturday, November 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Key Events
Nov 19, 2022 15:15 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 3rd Prize - PART 3

KJ 562980 KK 428162 KL 505890

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:13 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 3rd Prize - PART 2

KF 346529 KG 154285 KH 928798

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:10 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 3rd Prize - PART 1

KA 960774 KB 696931

KC 401360 KD 546011 KE 252700

To Be Continued…

Nov 19, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky Number for Second Prize of Rs 5 lakh is KG 427588

Nov 19, 2022 15:08 IST

Lucky Number for First Prize of Rs 80 lakh is KB 527624

Nov 19, 2022 15:00 IST

COMING UP: Lucky Numbers for First Prize worth Rs 80 lakh...

Nov 19, 2022 14:51 IST

Nov 19, 2022 14:49 IST

Next Pooja Bumper Draw On November 20

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000 Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000 Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000 Eighth Prize: Rs 500

Next Pooja Bumper Draw On November 20

Nov 19, 2022 14:46 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Nov 19, 2022 14:46 IST

7 Days, 7 Lucky Draws: Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 19, 2022 14:45 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Karunya KR-576 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money
(Image: keralalotteryresult)
Nov 19, 2022 14:43 IST

How To Check Karunya KR-576 lottery results?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-576 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-576 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 19, 2022 14:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-576 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 19.11.2022 Lottery is ending with 7832 7823 7382 7328 7283 7238 8732 8723 8372 8327 8273 8237 3782 3728 3872 3827 3278 3287 2783 2738 2873 2837 2378 2387

Nov 19, 2022 14:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-576 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000 7th Prize: Rs. 500 8th Prize: Rs. 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Nov 19, 2022 14:43 IST

Karunya KR-576 Result at 3 pm

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-576 today on Saturday, November 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today's lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

Karunya KR-576 Result at 3 pm

monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

