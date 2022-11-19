LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-576 Winning Numbers for November 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Satta King, also known as Satka Matka, is a form of lottery game played in online and offline mode in some parts of the country. Off late the game has gained popularity on the country. The results for Rs 1 crore worth Satka King games for Saturday, November 19 has been announced.

The day started with lucky number for Gali that was declared at 12:02 am. And the person with lucky number 23 is the winner of Galli draw. The lucky number for Disawar, the result of which was declared at 5 am is 09. READ MORE