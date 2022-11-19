LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-576 Winning Numbers for November 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 15:15 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-576 today on Saturday, November 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be Read More
KJ 562980 KK 428162 KL 505890
KF 346529 KG 154285 KH 928798
KA 960774 KB 696931
KC 401360 KD 546011 KE 252700
DpBOSS Dot Net is currently one of the most popular site that publishes Satta Matka results daily. Not only fast results, the site also helps users with guessing numbers for lucky draw that sometime help people in winning crores. Check lucky numbers for November 19 here. READ MORE
Satta King, also known as Satka Matka, is a form of lottery game played in online and offline mode in some parts of the country. Off late the game has gained popularity on the country. The results for Rs 1 crore worth Satka King games for Saturday, November 19 has been announced.
The day started with lucky number for Gali that was declared at 12:02 am. And the person with lucky number 23 is the winner of Galli draw. The lucky number for Disawar, the result of which was declared at 5 am is 09. READ MORE
It’s time for you to win Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting a lucky draw for Pooja Bumper BR-88 on Sunday, November 20 at 2 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju. READ MORE
Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG
Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88
Cost of ticket: Rs 250
First Prize: Rs 10 Crore Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000 Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000 Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000 Eighth Prize: Rs 500
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Karunya KR-576 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-576 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-576 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 19.11.2022 Lottery is ending with 7832 7823 7382 7328 7283 7238 8732 8723 8372 8327 8273 8237 3782 3728 3872 3827 3278 3287 2783 2738 2873 2837 2378 2387
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000 7th Prize: Rs. 500 8th Prize: Rs. 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-576 today on Saturday, November 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.
