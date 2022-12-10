LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA KR-579 Result for December 10; Winners List

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 15:25 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the winning numbers for Karunya KR-579 lucky draw for Saturday, December 10. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw Read More
Key EventsKey Events
0035
1634
2827
2856
3656
4198
4295
5337
6204
6253
6672
7143
8695
9104
1315
2490
2532
3960
4797
5912
7187
7597
9871
9980
3695
3935
4620
4665
5019
5211
6036
6252
6351
6392
6440
7577
7771
8388
9102
9183
9311
9913
9102 6036 9183 5211 8388 6351 3695 4620 4665 3935 9311 5019 6252 6440 6392 9913 7771 7577
To be continued…
KN 978315
KO 394208
KP 318594
KR 237816
KS 998898
KT 866912
KU 190803
KV 290702
KW 503092
KX 594649
KY 254189
KZ 984274
KT 866912
KU 190803
KV 290702
To be continued…
KN 978315
KO 394208
KP 318594
KR 237816
KS 998898
To be continued…
KN 195036
KO 195036
KP 195036
KR 195036
KS 195036
KT 195036
KU 195036
KV 195036
KW 195036
KX 195036
KY 195036
Winners of Karunya KR-579 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-579 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-579 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 10.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:
6821 6812 6281 6218
6182 6128 8621 8612
8261 8216 8162 8126
2681 2618 2861 2816
2168 2186 1682 1628
1862 1826 1268 1286
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-579 today on Saturday, December 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 10.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:
6821 6812 6281 6218
6182 6128 8621 8612
8261 8216 8162 8126
2681 2618 2861 2816
2168 2186 1682 1628
1862 1826 1268 1286
Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-579 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-579 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Winners of Karunya KR-579 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
Read all the Latest India News here