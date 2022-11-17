CHANGE LANGUAGE
  LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-46 Winning Numbers for November 17; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-46 Winning Numbers for November 17; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-46 Lottery Result for Thursday, November 17:

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 14:54 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Thursday, November 17: Karunya Plus KN-46 Results Today on Thursday; You Can Win Rs 80 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Karunya Plus KN-46, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result today Karunya Plus KN-46, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-46 today on Thursday, November 17 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Key Events
Nov 17, 2022 14:53 IST

Nov 17, 2022 14:52 IST

Nov 17, 2022 14:49 IST

Nov 17, 2022 14:47 IST

Next Bumper Draw On November 20

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

Nov 17, 2022 14:47 IST

Nov 17, 2022 14:46 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 17, 2022 14:45 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-46 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Image: keralalotteryresult)
Nov 17, 2022 14:43 IST

How to check Kerala Karunya Plus KN-46 lottery results?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-46 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-46 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 17, 2022 14:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-46 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 17.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

1984 1948 1894 1849 1498 1489 9184 9148 9814 9841 9418 9481 8194 8149 8914 8941 8419 8491 4198 4189 4918 4981 4819 4891

Nov 17, 2022 14:40 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-46 Prize Details

The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh.

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Nov 17, 2022 14:39 IST

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-46 Lottery Results From 3 PM

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-46 today on Thursday, November 17 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-46 Lottery Results From 3 PM

 

