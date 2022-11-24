LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN-447 Result for November 24 Out; Check Full List of Winners

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 15:03 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-447 today on Thursday, November 24 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will Read More
Key EventsKey Events
The Kerala state lottery department has declared the result for Fifty Fifty FF-25 lucky draw for today on Wednesday, November 23. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Lucky Number For 1st Prize of Rs 1 Crore is Fj 446530. READ MORE
Application along with self-attested photocopy with both sides of the ticket
Two passport-size photos attested with Gazetted officer
Self-attested copy of pan card
The Receipt of the prize money prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 2
ID proof (Aadhar card, pan card, Ration card, voters ID, etc)
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2023
Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Karunya Plus KN-447 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check result of Karunya Plus KN-447 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-447 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 24.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:
8925 8952 8295 8259
8592 8529 9825 9852
9285 9258 9582 9528
2895 2859 2985 2958
2589 2598 5892 5829
5982 5928 5289 5298
The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-447 today on Thursday, November 24 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.
Read all the Latest India News here