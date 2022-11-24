LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN-447 Result for November 24 Out; Check Full List of Winners

Check result of Karunya Plus KN-447 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-447 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).