  LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN-447 Result for November 24 Out; Check Full List of Winners

Live now

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN-447 Result for November 24 Out; Check Full List of Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-447 Lottery Result for Thursday, November 24 Here:

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 15:03 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Thursday, November 24: Karunya Plus KN-447 Results Today on Thursday; You Can Win Rs 80 lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-447 today on Thursday, November 24 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will Read More

Key Events
Nov 24, 2022 14:46 IST

Check Out full List of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-25 lucky draw for November 23

The Kerala state lottery department has declared the result for Fifty Fifty FF-25 lucky draw for today on Wednesday, November 23. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Lucky Number For 1st Prize of Rs 1 Crore is Fj 446530. READ MORE

Nov 24, 2022 14:43 IST

Documents Needed to Claim Prize Money:

Application along with self-attested photocopy with both sides of the ticket

Two passport-size photos attested with Gazetted officer

Self-attested copy of pan card

The Receipt of the prize money prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 2

ID proof (Aadhar card, pan card, Ration card, voters ID, etc)

Nov 24, 2022 14:38 IST

Next Bumper Draw On 19 January, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2023

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Nov 24, 2022 14:38 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Nov 24, 2022 14:37 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 24, 2022 14:37 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-447 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Nov 24, 2022 14:35 IST

How to check Karunya Plus KN-447 lottery results?

Check result of Karunya Plus KN-447 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-447 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 24, 2022 14:35 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-447 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Nov 24, 2022 14:34 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-447 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 24.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

8925 8952 8295 8259

8592 8529 9825 9852

9285 9258 9582 9528

2895 2859 2985 2958

2589 2598 5892 5829

5982 5928 5289 5298

Nov 24, 2022 14:34 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates From 3 PM

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-447 today on Thursday, November 24 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

