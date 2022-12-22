CHANGE LANGUAGE
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-451 Winning Numbers for December 22; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
1-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-451 Winning Numbers for December 22; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 12:53 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-451 Lottery Result 2022 for Thursday, December 22. Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-451 today on Thursday, December 22 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the live updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-451 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 22.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

1794            1749            1974             1947

1479            1497            7194             7149

7914            7941            7419             7491

9174            9147            9714             9741

9417            9471            4179             4197

4719            4791            4917             4971

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-451 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-451 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-451 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-451 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-451 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper



first published:December 22, 2022, 12:53 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 12:53 IST
