2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR-302 Winning Numbers for November 11; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 11:48 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-302 Today Results: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-302 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/keralalotteryresult)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-302 Lottery Result 2022 for Friday, November 11. Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-302 today on Friday, November 11 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the live updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-302 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs. 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 5,00
7th Prize: Rs. 100

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-302 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 11.11.2022 Lottery is ending with
0264           0246           0624         0642

0426           0462           2064         2046

2604           2640           2406          2460

6024           6042           6204          6240

6402           6420           4026          4062

4206           4260            4602         4620

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-302 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-302 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-302 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-302 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

(Image: keralalotteryresult)
Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

first published:November 11, 2022, 11:48 IST
last updated:November 11, 2022, 11:48 IST