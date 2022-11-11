LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR-302 Winning Numbers for November 11; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-302 today on Friday, November 11 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the live updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-302 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs. 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 5,00
7th Prize: Rs. 100
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-302 GUESSING NUMBERS
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 11.11.2022 Lottery is ending with
0264 0246 0624 0642
0426 0462 2064 2046
2604 2640 2406 2460
6024 6042 6204 6240
6402 6420 4026 4062
4206 4260 4602 4620
HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-302 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-302 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-302 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Nirmal NR-302 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES
- MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
- TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
- WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
- THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
- FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
- SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
- SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES
- Monsoon Bumper
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20
Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG
Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88
Cost of ticket: Rs 250
First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000
Eighth Prize: Rs 500
