LIVE Updates Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Today: Check Winning Numbers for November 20

It’s not too late, you can even now quickly get ticket worth just Rs 250 and stand a chance to win upto Rs 10 crore.

A total of 54 lakh tickets in 6 Series (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG) is up for sale for the lucky draw. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 50 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh. Winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 1 lakh.