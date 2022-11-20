CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • LIVE Updates Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Today: Check Winning Numbers for November 20

Live now

LIVE Updates Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Today: Check Winning Numbers for November 20

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result 2022: Check LIVE UPDATES for Sunday, November 20 lucky draw below:

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 14:01 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Pooja Bumper 2022 BR 88 lottery result

KERALA LOTTERY POOJA BUMPER BR-88: The Kerala State Lottery Department has started announcing winning numbers for Pooja Bumper BR-88 lucky draw for Sunday, November 20. The is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju. Read More

Key Events

Nov 20, 2022 14:00 IST

Coming Up Next: Lucky numbers for First prize worth Rs 10 Crore

Nov 20, 2022 13:50 IST

You Can Win Rs 10 Crore!

It’s not too late, you can even now quickly get ticket worth just Rs 250 and stand a chance to win upto Rs 10 crore.

A total of 54 lakh tickets in 6 Series (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG) is up for sale for the lucky draw. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 50 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh. Winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 1 lakh.

Nov 20, 2022 13:48 IST

Next Bumper Draw On 19 January, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 draw will be held on 19 January, 2023.

Draw name: Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon be declaring the detailed prize structure for Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 lucky draw.

Nov 20, 2022 13:47 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Pooja Bumper: TODAY

Christmas New Year Bumper: 19 January, 2023

Monsoon Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Nov 20, 2022 13:46 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 20, 2022 13:46 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Nov 20, 2022 13:44 IST

How To Check Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Results?

Check LIVE Updates of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lottery here on November 20 from 2 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Participants of Pooja Bumper BR-88 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 250, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district). You can visit the official site of the Kerala State Lottery Department for further details.

Nov 20, 2022 13:43 IST

Pooja Bumper BR-88 Guessing Numbers

009     012    016    026 041     051    060     079 092     103    194    224 242     247    249    285 304     308     313    379 436     447     459    476 487    504     537     562 566    600     614     622 635     648     667    685 699     707     724    736 752     769     774     790 792     793     797     807 845     856     860     887 910      917     941    947 948     968     990     991

Nov 20, 2022 13:41 IST

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Prize Details: You Can Win Upto Rs 10 Crore!

A total of 54 lakh tickets in 6 Series (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG) is up for sale for the lucky draw. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 50 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh. Winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 2,000

7th Prize: Rs. 1,000

8th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Nov 20, 2022 13:40 IST

Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lucky Draw From 2 PM

It’s time for you to win Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. The Kerala State Lottery Department will start announcing winning numbers for Pooja Bumper BR-88 lucky draw today on Sunday, November 20 from 2 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju.

You can view the LIVE updates of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 2 pm.

