LIVE Updates Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Today: Check Winning Numbers for November 20

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 14:01 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY POOJA BUMPER BR-88: The Kerala State Lottery Department has started announcing winning numbers for Pooja Bumper BR-88 lucky draw for Sunday, November 20. The is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
It’s not too late, you can even now quickly get ticket worth just Rs 250 and stand a chance to win upto Rs 10 crore.
A total of 54 lakh tickets in 6 Series (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG) is up for sale for the lucky draw. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 50 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh. Winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 1 lakh.
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 draw will be held on 19 January, 2023.
Draw name: Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon be declaring the detailed prize structure for Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 lucky draw.
Pooja Bumper: TODAY
Christmas New Year Bumper: 19 January, 2023
Monsoon Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lottery here on November 20 from 2 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Participants of Pooja Bumper BR-88 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 250, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district). You can visit the official site of the Kerala State Lottery Department for further details.
009 012 016 026 041 051 060 079 092 103 194 224 242 247 249 285 304 308 313 379 436 447 459 476 487 504 537 562 566 600 614 622 635 648 667 685 699 707 724 736 752 769 774 790 792 793 797 807 845 856 860 887 910 917 941 947 948 968 990 991
A total of 54 lakh tickets in 6 Series (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG) is up for sale for the lucky draw. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 50 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh. Winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.
1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 2,000
7th Prize: Rs. 1,000
8th Prize: Rs. 500
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
It’s time for you to win Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. The Kerala State Lottery Department will start announcing winning numbers for Pooja Bumper BR-88 lucky draw today on Sunday, November 20 from 2 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju.
You can view the LIVE updates of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 2 pm.
A total of 54 lakh tickets in 6 Series (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG) is up for sale for the lucky draw. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 50 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh. Winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 1 lakh.
Read all the Latest India News here