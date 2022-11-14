LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Win Win W-693 Winning Numbers for November 14; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 15:20 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win Win W-693 today on Monday, November 14 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be Read More
Key EventsKey Events
WN 116318 WO 116318 WP 116318 WR 116318 WS 116318 WT 116318 WU 116318 WV 116318 WW 116318 WX 116318 WZ 116318
Winners of Win Win W-693 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced
WN 692514 WO 850813 WP 428712 WR 397464 WS 273515 WT 738903 WU 215505 WV 879966 WW 977425 WX 351853 WY 913463 WZ 719199
WN 692514 WO 850813 WP 428712 WR 397464 WS 273515 WT 738903 WU 215505 WV 879966 WW 977425 WX 351853
To be continued…
WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS WX 136261
The winning number for Kerala Win W-693 lottery for the first prize of Rs 75 lakh is WY 116318
The sale of tickets for Christmas bumper lucky draw will start on November 20, which is the draw date of the Pooja bumper. The draw will take place on 19th January 2023. The Christmas Bumper ticket is priced at Rs 400. The winner of the first prize will get Rs 16 crore, while
the one with second prize winning ticket will get rs 10 lakh.
The Kerala state lottery department conducted a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-24 on Sunday, November 13. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 Crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. READ MORE
Kerala Lottery Department conducts one draw every day of the week from 3 pm onwards. Check details below:
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88
Cost of ticket: Rs 250 First Prize: Rs 10 Crore Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000 Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000 Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000 Eighth Prize: Rs 500
Winners of Win Win W-693 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-693 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-693 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 14.11.2022 Lottery is ending with: 5842 5824 5482 5428 5284 5248 8542 8524 8452 8425 8254 8245 4582 4528 4852 4825 4258 4285 2584 2548 2854 2845 2458 2485
Winners of Win Win W-693 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Read all the Latest India News here