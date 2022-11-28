CHANGE LANGUAGE
  LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-695 Lucky Numbers for November 28

Live now

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-695 Lucky Numbers for November 28

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-695 Lottery Result for Monday, November 28 here:

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 15:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Monday, November 28: Win Win W-695 Results Today on Monday; You Can Win Rs 75 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Win Win W-695, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result today Win Win W-695, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the result for Win Win W-695 lucky draw for Monday, November 28. The draw is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Key Events

Key Events
Nov 28, 2022 15:34 IST

Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize worth Rs 500-

0223  0247  0935  1466  1613  2049  2338  2955  3071  3122  3530  3610  4553  4741  4813  5004  5273  5307  5335 5385  5926  6487  6655  7552  7780  7886  8451  8590  8690  9183  9324  9352  9770  9980

Nov 28, 2022 15:28 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 5th Prize worth Rs 2,000

0263  2028  3231  3380  3456  4580  5653  5729  5763  6038  7877  7956  8536  8933

Nov 28, 2022 15:28 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize worth Rs 5,000

0106  0286  3098  4157  4960  6077  6240  6417  7262  7285  7376  7481  7943  8056  8342  9501  9659  9827

Nov 28, 2022 15:25 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for Consolation Prize worth Rs 8,000

SN 177198  SO 177198 SP 177198  SR 177198 SS 177198  ST 177198 SU 177198  SW 177198 SX 177198  SY 177198  SZ 177198

Nov 28, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky Number for 2nd Prize worth Rs 5 Lakh is WN 735670

Nov 28, 2022 15:08 IST

Lucky Number for First Prize worth Rs 75 Lakh is WV 250912

Nov 28, 2022 15:04 IST

Next Bumper Draw On 19 January, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Next Bumper Draw On 19 January, 2023

Nov 28, 2022 15:03 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Nov 28, 2022 15:03 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 28, 2022 15:03 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Win Win W-695 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Nov 28, 2022 15:02 IST

How to check Kerala Win Win W-695 lottery results?

Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-695 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-695 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 28, 2022 15:02 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W-695 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Nov 28, 2022 15:02 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W-695 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 28.11.2022 Lottery is ending with 2581 2518 2851 2815 2158 2185 5281 5218 5821 5812 5128 5182 8251 8215 8521 8512 8125 8152 1258 1285 1528 1582 1825 1852

Nov 28, 2022 15:02 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Soon

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win Win W-695 today on Monday, November 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today's lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

Kerala Lottery Result Soon

Read more

monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here:

