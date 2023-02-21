Kerala Lottery 2023 LIVE Updates: Sthree Sakthi SS-353 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-353 lucky draw results were released by the Kerala state lottery department on Tuesday, February 21. The lucky draw is conducted by government employees in Thiruvananthapuram every day around 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction. The winner receives Rs 75 lakh in prize money. The runner-up wins Rs 10 lakh and the person in the third position receives Rs 5000.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-353 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-353 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000 6th Prize: Rs. 500 7th Prize: Rs. 200 8th Prize: Rs. 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-353 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The Sthree Sakthi SS-353 lottery results can be found at www.keralalottery.info, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department. The lottery results are also published by the Kerala Government Gazette. Every Taluk lottery office in the state sells lottery tickets for Rs 40. The three most popular lottery offices in Kerala are Thamarassery (Kozhikode), Kattappana (Idukki), and Punalur (Kollam district).

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Open the Kerala Lottery website.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: Click the Download button in the upper right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The players who are participating in the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-353 can check the lucky draw results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. You will have 30 days after to claim your prize money by visiting the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Remember to bring your ticket as well as an identity proof to claim your prize money.

