Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-38 Result Today; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-38 lucky draw, which was held on February 22 on their official website. The government representatives organised the lottery game at 3 p.m. at the Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first-place winner will be awarded a sizeable sum of Rs 1 crore, and the second-place winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third-place finisher will get a cash award of Rs 5,000. It has to be noted that the game was monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-38 GUESSING NUMBERS

4306 4360 4036 4063

4630 4603 3406 3460

3046 3064 3640 3604

0436 0463 0346 0364

0643 0634 6430 6403

6340 6304 6043 6034

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-38 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-38 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Navigate to www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: To access the PDF, navigate to the top right corner of the page and click the ‘Download’ option.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-38 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Visit the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info to view the Fifty Fifty FF-38 lottery results. The results are also announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. A ticket for the lottery costs Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the region. Kerala’s three primary lottery offices are in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The winners of the Lottery Fifty Fifty No. FF-38 lucky draw must verify the authenticity of their winning tickets by comparing them to the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They have 30 days to bring their tickets and identity proof to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and collect the prize money.

