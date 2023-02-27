Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W- 708 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery agency declared the results of the Win-Win W-708 lucky draw for Monday, February 27. The lucky draw, conducted by government officials, was held at 3:00 PM in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first, second, and third prize winners will receive Rs 75 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. To note, the entire Kerala Lottery game was supervised by independent judges. Check the list of winning numbers below.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W- 708 GUESSING NUMBERS

9684 9648 9864 9846

9468 9486 6984 6948

6894 6849 6498 6489

8964 8946 8694 8649

8496 8469 4968 4986

4698 4689 4896 4869

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W- 708 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-708 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

1. Navigate to the website www.keralalottery.info.

2. Select “Lottery Result" from the menu.

3. On the resulting page, select “View".

4. To obtain the PDF of the results, click the download icon at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-708 LOTTERY RESULTS?

In order to check the results of the Win-Win W-708 lottery, you can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info. Alternatively, the outcomes are also announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you are interested in playing, you can purchase tickets for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. The most popular offices are located in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

In case you win the lottery game, it is important to verify the accuracy of your winning ticket by cross checking the Kerala lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the one published in the Gazette, you will have 30 days to claim your prize money. To do so, you must present your winning ticket and identification proof at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

