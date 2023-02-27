CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W- 708 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W- 708 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 11:03 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W- 708 Today Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W- 708 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W- 708 lottery for Monday, February 27. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery agency declared the results of the Win-Win W-708 lucky draw for Monday, February 27. The lucky draw, conducted by government officials, was held at 3:00 PM in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first, second, and third prize winners will receive Rs 75 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. To note, the entire Kerala Lottery game was supervised by independent judges. Check the list of winning numbers below.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W- 708 GUESSING NUMBERS

9684         9648         9864           9846

9468         9486         6984           6948

6894         6849         6498           6489

8964         8946         8694           8649

8496         8469          4968          4986

4698         4689          4896          4869

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W- 708 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-708 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

1. Navigate to the website www.keralalottery.info.

2. Select “Lottery Result" from the menu.

3. On the resulting page, select “View".

4. To obtain the PDF of the results, click the download icon at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-708 LOTTERY RESULTS?

In order to check the results of the Win-Win W-708 lottery, you can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info. Alternatively, the outcomes are also announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you are interested in playing, you can purchase tickets for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. The most popular offices are located in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

In case you win the lottery game, it is important to verify the accuracy of your winning ticket by cross checking the Kerala lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the one published in the Gazette, you will have 30 days to claim your prize money. To do so, you must present your winning ticket and identification proof at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

