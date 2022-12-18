CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery Sambad Akshaya AK-579 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Sambad Akshaya AK-579 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 11:38 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-579 Today Results: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-579 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-579 Today Results: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-579 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-579 Lottery Result for Sunday, December 19. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-579 today on Sunday, December 18 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-579 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 18.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2308            2380            2038              2083

2830            2803            3208              3280

3028            3082            3820              3802

0238            0283            0328              0382

0823            0832            8230              8203

8320            8302           8023               8032

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-579 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-579 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Akshaya AK-579 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-579 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here

