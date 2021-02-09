Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-247 Result Today at 3pm: Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

The results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department on February 9 at 3 pm. The results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery can be checked by visiting the website www.keralalotteries.net. The winner of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery will hit the jackpot by getting the prize money of Rs 75 lakhs. The second prize of this lottery is also massive and winners will get Rs 10 lakhs. The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery third prize is of Rs 5,000.

Fourth prize winners of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery are going to get Rs 2,000. Fifth prize winners are going to get Rs 1,000 while sixth prize is of Rs 500. Rs 200 and Rs 100 will be given to the seventh and eight prize winners, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The ticket holders of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery can check the results by taking the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/ at 3 pm on February 9

Step 2: You will find an option ‘Kerala Lottery 09-02-2021 STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Result SS-247’ on the homepage. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open with the results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery once you click on the link

Step 4: In order to check if you are the lucky winner or not, see if the number on your ticket matches with the one available in the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery results.

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery winners have to claim their prize within 30 days of the declaration of the results. They will have to submit an identity proof along with the winning ticket to the state lottery office in order to get the prize money. The winner of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-247 lottery will be given the prize money once the verification process is complete.

There are several lotteries rolled out by the Kerala State Lottery Department. They are Akshaya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.