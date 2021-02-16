Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-248 Result to Be Out Today at 3pm: Check Prize Details Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-248 lottery on Tuesday, February 16, at 3 pm. People who have purchased the ticket can check the results by visiting the official website www.keralalotteries.net. The winner of the first prize of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-248 lottery will get a whopping prize amount of Rs 75 lakh while aRs 10 lakh will be awarded to the second prize winner.

The other prizes include a third prize worth Rs 5,000 followed by fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize comprising Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively. The Kerala State Lottery Department also gives a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The below-mentioned steps can be followed by the ticket holders of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-248 lottery to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on the link https://www.keralalotteries.net/ at 3 pm on February 16.

Step 2: On the homepage look for the option saying ‘Kerala Lottery 16-02-2021 STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Result SS-248’ and click on it.

Step 3: As you will click on the link a new page will open with the results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-248 lottery.

Step 4: At last match your ticket number with that available on the result list to check if you are one of the lucky winners or not.

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-248 lottery winners need to note that they will have to claim their prize within 30 days of the declaration of the results as after that it will not be considered valid.

The winning ticket holders will also have to submit an identity proof along with the ticket to the state lottery office in order to claim the prize money. After the verification process is complete then only the winner of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-248 lottery will be given the prize money.

Also, if you did not win any of the prizes today you can opt for the other lotteries organised by the department throughout the week. Here is the list for reference: Akshaya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.