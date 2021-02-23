Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-249 Result to be Declared Today; Check Details Here

The results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-249 lottery will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department on Tuesday, February 23 at 3 pm. Those you want to know if they are one of the lucky winners for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-249 lottery or not can go to the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteries.net. The first prize awarded to the winners of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-249 lottery is a massive amount of Rs 75 lakh, while Rs 10 lakh is being given to the second prize winner.

Other than the first and second prizes, the Kerala Lottery Department also gives third fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes worth Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also given.

Ticket holders of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-249 lottery can follow the steps provided below to check the results:

Step 1: Click on the link provided, https://www.keralalotteries.net/ to visit the official website of the state lottery department at 3 pm on February 23

Step 2: Click on the option saying ‘Kerala Lottery 23-02-2021 STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Result SS-249’ from the homepage

Step 3: After clicking on the option, the results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-249 lottery will be displayed on a new page

Step 4: Crosscheck your lottery ticket numbers with those on the result to see if you are one of the lucky winners or not

Within 30 days of the result declaration, winners of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-249 lottery will have to claim their prize and will also have to submit identity proof along with the ticket to the state lottery office.

The winners will be awarded the winning amount only after the proper and successful completion of the verification process.

The Kerala Lottery Department organises lucky draws throughout the week. Hence, those who could not win any prizes this time can try their luck for some other days. The lotteries organised include Akshaya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.