Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-250 Result Announced; Winner to Get Rs 75 lakh

The results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-250 lottery has been declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department on Tuesday, March 2. Ticket holders of the lottery can check the results by visiting the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.net. A sum of Rs 75 lakh is awarded to the first prize winner of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-250 lottery followed by the second prize amount worth Rs 10 lakh.

The other prizes given by the lottery department are mentioned below:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 200

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

The below-mentioned steps can be followed by the ticket holders of the Tuesday lottery to check the result:

Step 1: Ticket holders are required to visit the website of Kerala Lotteries by clicking on the link- www.keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: They will then have to click on the name of the lottery they want to check provided in the navigation menu. For Tuesday it will be ‘Kerala Lottery 02-03-2021 STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Result SS-250’.

Step 3: After clicking on the name of the lottery a new web page will open and there you can see the result of the lottery.

Step 4: Ticket holders will at last have to match their ticket number with that available on the result list to confirm if they are among the winners or not.

All the lucky winners of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-250 lottery will have to claim their prize within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The prize winners of the lottery will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs 5000.

However, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000 then the winners will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proofs for the claim. Also, there is a 30 percent Kerala lottery tax deduction and agent commission is 10 percent.

The Kerala Lottery Department rolls out several lotteries throughout the week which are:

Monday: Win-Win Lottery

Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi Lottery

Wednesday: Akshaya Lottery

Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery

Friday: Nirmal Lottery

Saturday: Karunya Lottery

Sunday: Pournami Lottery