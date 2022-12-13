CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 Result for December 13; Winners List
2-MIN READ

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 Result for December 13; Winners List

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 10:37 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-343 Today Results: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 Lottery Result for Tuesday, December 13. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 today on Tuesday, December 13 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 13.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2074            2047           2704            2740

2407            2470           0274            0247

0724            0742           0427            0472

7204            7240           7024            7042

7420            7402            4207           4270

4027            4072            4720           4702

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 5,00
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

first published:December 13, 2022, 10:37 IST
last updated:December 13, 2022, 10:37 IST