LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 Result for December 13; Winners List

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 15:20 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery for Tuesday, December 13. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw was Read More
Key EventsKey Events
3506 6953 8370
4845 4900 3200
8159 2876 8004
4404 1202 2719
1849 9326 6246
4386 2974
To be continued…
1262
1281
2967
3277
4835
6385
6917
8095
8127
8373
2266 2292 2621
3821 4067 4107
5148 5238 6377
6719 7053 7896
8189 8402 9046
9170 9313 9886
SA 829491
SB 829491
SC 829491
SD 829491
SE 829491
SF 829491
SH 829491
SJ 829491
SK 829491
SL 829491
SM 829491
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 5,00
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 13.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:
2074 2047 2704 2740
2407 2470 0274 0247
0724 0742 0427 0472
7204 7240 7024 7042
7420 7402 4207 4270
4027 4072 4720 4702
The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 today on Tuesday, December 13 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 13.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:
2074 2047 2704 2740
2407 2470 0274 0247
0724 0742 0427 0472
7204 7240 7024 7042
7420 7402 4207 4270
4027 4072 4720 4702
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 PRIZE DETAILS
Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
Read all the Latest India News here