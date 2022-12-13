CHANGE LANGUAGE
  LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 Result for December 13; Winners List

Live now

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 Result for December 13; Winners List

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 Lottery for Tuesday, December 13 here

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 15:20 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Tuesday, December 13: Sthree Sakthi SS-343 Results Today on Tuesday; You Can Win Rs 75 lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery for Tuesday, December 13. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw was monitored by independent judges.

Key Events

Key Events
Dec 13, 2022 15:20 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers For 5th Prize worth Rs 1,000 - PART 1

3506 6953 8370

4845 4900 3200

8159 2876 8004

4404 1202 2719

1849 9326 6246

4386 2974

To be continued…

Dec 13, 2022 15:18 IST

Coming Up Next: Lucky Numbers for 5th Prize

Dec 13, 2022 15:18 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers For 4th Prize worth Rs 2,000

1262

1281

2967

3277

4835

6385

6917

8095

8127

8373

Dec 13, 2022 15:13 IST

Coming Up Next: Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize

Dec 13, 2022 15:13 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 3rd prize worth Rs 5,000 are:

2266 2292 2621

3821 4067 4107

5148 5238 6377

6719 7053 7896

8189 8402 9046

9170 9313 9886

Dec 13, 2022 15:10 IST

Lucky Numbers for Consolation Prize worth Rs 8,000

SA 829491

SB 829491

SC 829491

SD 829491

SE 829491

SF 829491

SH 829491

SJ 829491

SK 829491

SL 829491

SM 829491

Dec 13, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky Number for 2nd Prize of Rs 10 Lakh is SG 921969

Dec 13, 2022 15:08 IST

Lucky Number for 1st Prize of Rs 75 Lakh is SG 829491

Dec 13, 2022 15:05 IST

Coming Up Soon: Winning Numbers for 1st Prize

Dec 13, 2022 15:05 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Dec 13, 2022 15:04 IST

How To Check Kerala Sthree Sakthi Ss-343 Lottery Results?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Dec 13, 2022 15:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi Ss-343 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 5,00

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Dec 13, 2022 15:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi Ss-343 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 13.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2074 2047 2704 2740

2407 2470 0274 0247

0724 0742 0427 0472

7204 7240 7024 7042

7420 7402 4207 4270

4027 4072 4720 4702

Dec 13, 2022 15:04 IST

Sthree Sakthi SS-343 Result Soon

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-343 today on Tuesday, December 13 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for December 13 here.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 13.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2074            2047           2704            2740

2407            2470           0274            0247

0724            0742           0427            0472

7204            7240           7024            7042

7420            7402            4207           4270

4027            4072            4720           4702

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 5,00
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-343 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

