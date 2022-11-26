CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Here's Karunya KR-577 Guessing Numbers for November 26; Result at 3 PM
2-MIN READ

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Here's Karunya KR-577 Guessing Numbers for November 26; Result at 3 PM

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 12:55 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-577 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-577 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-577 Lottery Result for Saturday, November 26

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-577 today on Saturday, November 26 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-577 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-577 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 26.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

4690           4609         4960           4906

4069           4096         6490           6409

6940           6904         6049           6094

9460           9406         9640           9604

9046           9064         0469           0496

0649           0694         0946           0964

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-577 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check result of Karunya KR-577 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-577 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-577 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.

first published:November 26, 2022, 12:55 IST
