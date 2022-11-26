CHANGE LANGUAGE
  LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result at 3 PM: Check Karunya KR-577 Guessing Numbers for November 26

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result at 3 PM: Check Karunya KR-577 Guessing Numbers for November 26

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-577 Lottery Result for Saturday, November 26

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 14:59 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Saturday, November 26: Karunya KR-577 Results Today on Saturday; You Can Win Rs 80 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Karunya KR-577, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result today Karunya KR-577, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-577 today on Saturday, November 26 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Key Events
Nov 26, 2022 14:59 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Nov 26, 2022 14:59 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 26, 2022 14:58 IST

Documents Needed to Claim Prize Money

1. Application along with self-attested photocopy with both sides of the ticket

2. Two passport-size photos attested with Gazetted officer

3. Self-attested copy of pan card

4. Receipt of the prize money prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 2

5. ID proof (Aadhar card, pan card, Ration card, voters ID, etc)

Nov 26, 2022 14:57 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Karunya KR-577 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Nov 26, 2022 14:56 IST

How to check Karunya KR-577 lottery results?

Check result of Karunya KR-577 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-304 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 26, 2022 14:55 IST

Here’s Guessing Numbers for Karunya KR-577 Lucky Draw

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 26.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

4690

4609

4960

4906

4069

4096

6490

6409

6940

6904

6049

6094

9460

9406

9640

9604

9046

9064

0469

0496

0649

0694

0946

0964

Nov 26, 2022 14:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Result on November 26: Karunya KR-577 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs. 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Nov 26, 2022 14:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates from 3 PM

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-577 today on Saturday, November 26 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

