LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result at 3 PM: Check Karunya KR-577 Guessing Numbers for November 26

By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 14:59 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
1. Application along with self-attested photocopy with both sides of the ticket
2. Two passport-size photos attested with Gazetted officer
3. Self-attested copy of pan card
4. Receipt of the prize money prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 2
5. ID proof (Aadhar card, pan card, Ration card, voters ID, etc)
Winners of Karunya KR-577 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check result of Karunya KR-577 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-304 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 26.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:
4690
4609
4960
4906
4069
4096
6490
6409
6940
6904
6049
6094
9460
9406
9640
9604
9046
9064
0469
0496
0649
0694
0946
0964
1st Prize: Rs. 80 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-577 today on Saturday, November 26 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.
The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.
