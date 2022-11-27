LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-576 Winning Numbers for November 27

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 15:25 IST
New Delhi, India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-576 today on Sunday, November 27 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh.
AN 130785
AO 431255
AP 522619
AR 900550
AS 111598
AT 955937
AU 211686
AV 876690
AW 305842
AX 179602
AY 414023
AZ 946636
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 27.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:
4165 4156 4615 4651
4516 4561 1465 1456
1645 1654 1546 1564
6415 6451 6145 6154
6541 6514 5416 5461
5146 5164 5641 5614
Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-576 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Akshaya AK-576 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Winners of Akshaya AK-576 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG
Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88
Cost of ticket: Rs 250
First prize: Rs 10 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh
