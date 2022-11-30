CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery FIFTY FIFTY FF-26 Result for Wednesday, November 30; Winners List Here
2-MIN READ

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery FIFTY FIFTY FF-26 Result for Wednesday, November 30; Winners List Here

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 10:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-26 Today Results: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-26 will get Rs 1 Crore. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-26 Lottery Result for Wednesday, November 30 Fifty Fifty FF-26. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-26 today on Wednesday, November 30 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-26 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-26 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 30.11.2022 Lottery is ending with

4201           4210          4021           4012

4120           4102          2401           2410

2041           2014          2140           2104

0421           0412          0241           0214

0142           0124          1420           1402

1240           1204           1042           1024

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-26 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-26 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-26 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

About the Author

News Desk

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.

first published:November 30, 2022, 10:32 IST
last updated:November 30, 2022, 10:32 IST