LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery FIFTY FIFTY FF-26 Result for Wednesday, November 30; Winners List Here

By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 14:56 IST
New Delhi, India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-26 today on Wednesday, November 30 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will Read More
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-26 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-26 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 30.11.2022 Lottery is ending with
4201 4210 4021 4012
4120 4102 2401 2410
2041 2014 2140 2104
0421 0412 0241 0214
0142 0124 1420 1402
1240 1204 1042 1024
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
