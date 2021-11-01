CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Win Win W-640 Lottery for November 1; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh on Kerala Day

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-640 Today Results: The first prize winner of Win Win W-640 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Win Win W-640 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Here’s the guessing numbers for Monday, November 1. Check LIVE updates here from 3 PM

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Win Win W-640 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. Those with tickets with winning numbers for third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will receive Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively, from the Kerala lottery department. The consolation prize of Win Win W-640 lucky draw is fixed at Rs 8,000.

You can check LIVE updates of the lucky draw here from 3 pm.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Winwin W-640 01.11.2021 Lottery is ending with:

1245       1254       1425       1452

1524       1542       2145       2154

2415       2451       2514       2541

4125       4152       4215       4251

4512       4521       5124       5142

5214       5241       5412       5421

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Lottery prize winners of Monday’s Win Win W-640 lucky draw must verify the winning numbers of the lucky draw published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If the winning ticket numbers for Win Win W-640 lucky are confirmed in the Gazette, winners can claim the prize amount by submitting the winning lottery ticket to the state lottery department within a period of 30 days from the announcement of the winners.

Winners of the Win Win W-640 lucky draw who have won Rs 5,000 or less can claim the amount money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Winners of Monday’s Win Win W-640 lucky draw who won a prize money of Rs 5,000 or more should deposit their tickets at a bank or government lottery office along with their valid identification proof.

COMING UP NEXT

  • November 2: Sthree Sakthi SS-285: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • November 3: Akshaya AK-522: First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • November 4: Karunya Plus KN-393: First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

first published:November 01, 2021, 14:05 IST