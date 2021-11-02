Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-285 Lottery for November 2; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala is one of the 13 states in the country which hosts lotteries for locals to win money. The lottery programme was established under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala in 1967. Currently, the Kerala State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. The department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-285 today at 3 pm.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs. 5, 000. A consolation prize of Rs. 8,000 is also awarded to one lucky winner.

Here are the guessing numbers of Sthree Sakthi SS 285 lottery:

3297 3279 3927 3972

3729 3792 2397 2379

2937 2973 2739 2793

9327 9372 9237 9273

9732 9723 7329 7392

7239 7293 7932 7923

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

