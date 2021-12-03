Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-253 Lottery for December 3; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Nirmal NR-253 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Nirmal NR-253 today on Friday, December 3 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-253 here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

The guessing winning numbers for today’s Nirmal NR-253 lottery 3.12.2021 are ending with:

7521 7512 7251 7215

7152 7125 5721 5712

5271 5217 5172 5127

2751 2715 2571 2517

2175 2157 1752 1725

1572 1527 1275 1257

5 STEPS TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of Nirmal NR-253 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

5. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Types of Kerala Weekly Lotteries:

Win Win

Sthree Sakthi

Akshaya

Karunya Plus

Nirmal

Karunya

Here’s a detailed prize structure for the Kerala Nirmal NR-253 lottery:

First prize: Rs 70 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

As many as 5,000 lottery shops operate across the 11 districts of the state.

