Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-393 Lottery on Diwali, November 4; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-393 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for participants. You can check the LIVE updates of the lucky draw here from 3 pm.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 04.11.2021 Lottery is ending with:

2813 2831 2183 2138

2381 2318 8213 8231

8123 8132 8321 8312

1283 1238 1823 1832

1328 1382 3281 3218

3821 3812 3128 3182

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

4. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

1. The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

2. Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

3. The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

Kerala Lottery; History

Kerala is one of the 13 states in the country that conduct legalised lottery draws for locals. The Kerala lottery was established under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala in 1967.

At present, it conducts seven weekly lotteries and several seasonal ‘bumper’ lotteries like Summer, Xmas, Monsoon, Vishu, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. The next lucky draw will be held on Friday, November 5 for the Nirmal NR-249 lottery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.