Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-249 Lottery for November 5; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

The lucky draw for the October 28 Nirmal NR-249 tickets will be conducted by the Kerala lottery department on Friday. Authorised by the government of Kerala, the weekly lucky draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, situated in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram today afternoon. The winner’s list of Nirmal NR-249 lucky draw will be announced at 3 pm on November 5 and can be viewed LIVE here in real time.

The top prize winner of today’s Nirmal NR-249 lucky draw will take home Rs 70 lakh while the second place winner will be eligible to claim Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of today’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 1 lakh.

The guessing: winning numbers for today’s Nirmal NR 249lottery 05.11.2021 are ending with:

2348 2384 2438 2483

2834 2843 3248 3284

3428 3482 3824 3842

4238 4283 4328 4382

4823 4832 8234 8243

8324 8342 8423 8432

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR 249 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

