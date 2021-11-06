Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-522 Lottery for November 6; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-522 November 6 Lottery today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize for today’s Karunya KR-522 lotterywill be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will receive an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be taking home Rs 1 lakh. You can check LIVE updates of the lucky draw here from 3 pm.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 06.11.2021 Lottery is ending with:

9265 9256 9625 9652

9526 9562 2965 2956

2695 2659 2596 2569

6925 6952 6295 6259

6592 6529 5926 5962

5296 5269 5692 5629

How to claim the prize money?

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

It should be noted that within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala, where as those who have won an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967.

The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967, for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

