Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 8 Karunya KR-531 Lottery on Saturday; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA KARUNYA KR-531 AK-531 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-531 for Saturday, January 8. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was held under the supervision of independent judges. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 80 lakh is KX 302800 (IRINJALAKUDA).
Check city-wise Final list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.
WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: KX 302800 (IRINJALAKUDA)
WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KZ 653047 (GURUVAYOOR)
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
KN 935910 (KOLLAM)
KO 844218 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
KP 350478 (IDUKKI)
KR 119876 (PATTAMBI)
KS 825200 (WAYANADU)
KT 359186 (ERNAKULAM)
KU 880910 (MALAPPURAM)
KV 193631 (KOLLAM)
KW 636094 (PALAKKAD)
KX 438203 (KOTTAYAM)
KY 490294 (CHITTUR)
KZ 229099 (ALAPPUZHA)
WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
KN 302800 KO 302800
KP 302800 KR 302800
KS 302800 KT 302800
KU 302800 KV 302800
KW 302800 KY 302800
KZ 302800
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
0855 1363 2484
2543 3388 3756
3810 4971 5365
6079 6551 6781
6877 7055 7904
8427 9746 9756
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
0967 1831 2048
2868 3246 6096
6714 7898 9163
9446
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0256 0609 1025
1073 2276 5415
5456 6014 6161
6618 6923 7292
9627 9645
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0010 0117 0206
0263 0452 0520
0529 0615 0655
0900 0924 0985
1055 1142 1360
1364 1576 1589
1621 1673 1775
1794 2033 2078
2728 2730 2970
3093 3198 3347
3524 3771 3772
3838 3905 4259
4286 4396 4432
4499 4513 4544
4651 4675 5058
5204 5343 5564
5938 6056 6103
6295 6323 6368
6536 6613 6690
6946 7089 7167
7215 7223 7371
7565 7695 7789
7834 7990 8039
8423 8560 9051
9316 9376 9408
9533 9592 9630
9769 9816
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
0103 0115 0127
0130 0177 0515
0524 0555 0591
0839 0908 0913
0925 0929 0970
1020 1195 1292
1304 1380 1442
1448 1526 1679
1759 1772 1835
1839 1997 2006
2055 2087 2112
2312 2357 2583
2615 2750 2762
2782 2785 2794
2829 2974 3125
3149 3331 3362
3435 3529 3591
3719 3783 4099
4231 4364 4409
4667 4749 4770
4857 4859 5021
5187 5253 5262
5315 5359 5454
5788 5894 5915
5973 5990 6007
6098 6117 6166
6254 6401 6446
6806 6828 6844
6906 6921 6933
7071 7120 7188
7361 7869 8008
8010 8023 8161
8199 8217 8234
8321 8455 8537
8548 8561 8628
8710 8857 8883
8923 8941 9067
9076 9187 9212
9254 9451 9690
9782 9824 9834
9866 9887 9894
9955
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-531 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Participants of Karunya KR-531 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
CLICK HERE TO CHECK LIVE UPDATES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9awxmBRYObk
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Karunya KR-531 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS
PAYEES RECEIPT
https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view
LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view
A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view
CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK
http://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf
KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: CHRISTMAS XMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2022 BR-83 ON JANUARY 16
- The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 on January 16
- The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.
- The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=cZD7wkDN38I
- So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.
- The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.