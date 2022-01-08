Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 8 Karunya KR-531 Lottery on Saturday; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA KARUNYA KR-531 AK-531 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-531 for Saturday, January 8. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was held under the supervision of independent judges. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 80 lakh is KX 302800 (IRINJALAKUDA).

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: KX 302800 (IRINJALAKUDA)

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KZ 653047 (GURUVAYOOR)

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

KN 935910 (KOLLAM)

KO 844218 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

KP 350478 (IDUKKI)

KR 119876 (PATTAMBI)

KS 825200 (WAYANADU)

KT 359186 (ERNAKULAM)

KU 880910 (MALAPPURAM)

KV 193631 (KOLLAM)

KW 636094 (PALAKKAD)

KX 438203 (KOTTAYAM)

KY 490294 (CHITTUR)

KZ 229099 (ALAPPUZHA)

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

KN 302800 KO 302800

KP 302800 KR 302800

KS 302800 KT 302800

KU 302800 KV 302800

KW 302800 KY 302800

KZ 302800

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0855 1363 2484

2543 3388 3756

3810 4971 5365

6079 6551 6781

6877 7055 7904

8427 9746 9756

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

0967 1831 2048

2868 3246 6096

6714 7898 9163

9446

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0256 0609 1025

1073 2276 5415

5456 6014 6161

6618 6923 7292

9627 9645

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0010 0117 0206

0263 0452 0520

0529 0615 0655

0900 0924 0985

1055 1142 1360

1364 1576 1589

1621 1673 1775

1794 2033 2078

2728 2730 2970

3093 3198 3347

3524 3771 3772

3838 3905 4259

4286 4396 4432

4499 4513 4544

4651 4675 5058

5204 5343 5564

5938 6056 6103

6295 6323 6368

6536 6613 6690

6946 7089 7167

7215 7223 7371

7565 7695 7789

7834 7990 8039

8423 8560 9051

9316 9376 9408

9533 9592 9630

9769 9816

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0103 0115 0127

0130 0177 0515

0524 0555 0591

0839 0908 0913

0925 0929 0970

1020 1195 1292

1304 1380 1442

1448 1526 1679

1759 1772 1835

1839 1997 2006

2055 2087 2112

2312 2357 2583

2615 2750 2762

2782 2785 2794

2829 2974 3125

3149 3331 3362

3435 3529 3591

3719 3783 4099

4231 4364 4409

4667 4749 4770

4857 4859 5021

5187 5253 5262

5315 5359 5454

5788 5894 5915

5973 5990 6007

6098 6117 6166

6254 6401 6446

6806 6828 6844

6906 6921 6933

7071 7120 7188

7361 7869 8008

8010 8023 8161

8199 8217 8234

8321 8455 8537

8548 8561 8628

8710 8857 8883

8923 8941 9067

9076 9187 9212

9254 9451 9690

9782 9824 9834

9866 9887 9894

9955

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-531 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Karunya KR-531 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-531 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: CHRISTMAS XMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2022 BR-83 ON JANUARY 16

The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 on January 16

The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

