Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 8 Karunya KR-531 Lottery on Saturday; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
3-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 8 Karunya KR-531 Lottery on Saturday; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-531 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-531 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock/www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-531 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-531 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock/www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Karunya KR-531 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Check city-wise winning numbers for Saturday, January 8 lottery below:

News Desk

KERALA KARUNYA KR-531 AK-531 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-531 for Saturday, January 8. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was held under the supervision of independent judges. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 80 lakh is KX 302800 (IRINJALAKUDA).

Check city-wise Final list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below. 

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: KX 302800 (IRINJALAKUDA)

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KZ 653047 (GURUVAYOOR)

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

KN 935910 (KOLLAM)

KO 844218 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

KP 350478 (IDUKKI)

KR 119876 (PATTAMBI)

KS 825200 (WAYANADU)

KT 359186 (ERNAKULAM)

KU 880910 (MALAPPURAM)

KV 193631 (KOLLAM)

KW 636094 (PALAKKAD)

KX 438203 (KOTTAYAM)

KY 490294 (CHITTUR)

KZ 229099 (ALAPPUZHA)

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

KN 302800           KO 302800

KP 302800            KR 302800

KS 302800            KT 302800

KU 302800            KV 302800

KW 302800           KY 302800

KZ 302800

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0855           1363            2484

2543           3388            3756

3810           4971           5365

6079           6551           6781

6877          7055           7904

8427          9746           9756

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

0967            1831          2048

2868            3246          6096

6714            7898          9163

9446

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0256          0609              1025

1073          2276              5415

5456          6014              6161

6618          6923              7292

9627        9645

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0010         0117           0206

0263         0452           0520

0529         0615           0655

0900          0924           0985

1055          1142           1360

1364          1576           1589

1621         1673            1775

1794         2033            2078

2728         2730            2970

3093          3198           3347

3524          3771          3772

3838         3905           4259

4286          4396           4432

4499          4513          4544

4651          4675         5058

5204         5343          5564

5938         6056          6103

6295        6323           6368

6536         6613          6690

6946          7089          7167

7215          7223          7371

7565           7695          7789

7834           7990           8039

8423          8560           9051

9316           9376           9408

9533           9592           9630

9769           9816

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0103           0115           0127

0130           0177           0515

0524           0555           0591

0839           0908           0913

0925           0929           0970

1020           1195            1292

1304          1380            1442

1448          1526            1679

1759         1772             1835

1839         1997           2006

2055        2087            2112

2312         2357           2583

2615         2750           2762

2782         2785           2794

2829         2974           3125

3149         3331           3362

3435         3529           3591

3719          3783           4099

4231          4364            4409

4667           4749           4770

4857           4859           5021

5187           5253           5262

5315           5359           5454

5788          5894            5915

5973           5990           6007

6098           6117           6166

6254           6401          6446

6806           6828           6844

6906          6921            6933

7071           7120           7188

7361           7869           8008

8010           8023           8161

8199           8217           8234

8321          8455           8537

8548          8561           8628

8710          8857           8883

8923         8941            9067

9076           9187            9212

9254           9451            9690

9782           9824            9834

9866             9887           9894

9955

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS  

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-531 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Karunya KR-531 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

CLICK HERE TO CHECK LIVE UPDATES

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9awxmBRYObk

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-531 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

http://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: CHRISTMAS XMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2022 BR-83 ON JANUARY 16

  1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 on January 16

  1. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

  1. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=cZD7wkDN38I

  1. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

  1. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 08, 2022, 17:48 IST