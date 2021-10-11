Kerala Win Win W-637 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 11

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Win Win W-637 lucky draw today, October 11 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Win Win W-637 10.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

9415 9451 9145 9154

9541 9514 4915 4951

4195 4159 4591 4519

1945 1954 1495 1459

1594 1549 5941 5914

5491 5419 5194 5149

The first prize of Win Win W-637 lucky draw is worth Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners will be offered Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively by the Kerala lottery department. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners are entitled to receive Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize of Win Win W-637 lucky draw is for Rs 8,000. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 30.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 12: Sthree Sakthi SS-282; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 13: Akshaya AK-519; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 14: Karunya Plus KN-390: First prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 15: Nirmal NR-246: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

