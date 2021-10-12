CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-282 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 12
1-MIN READ

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-282 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 12

The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-282 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)



Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-282 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Here's how to check results for Tuesday, October 12:

The Sthree Sakthi SS-282 Kerala Lottery winners for the lucky draw scheduled for Tuesday, October 12 will be released after 3pm. The Sthree Sakthi SS-282 lucky draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram by the Government of Kerala Lotteries Department. Click here to check Live updates from 3pm: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2021/10/sthree-sakthi-lottery-ss-282-results-12-10-2021.html 

If you are a participant, the LIVE updates of the results are available online. The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-282 lucky draw will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize is worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The Kerala lottery department offers fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes worth Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize of Sthree Sakthi SS-282 will fetch Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-282 12.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

6107     6170     6017     6071

6710     6701     1607     1670

1067     1076     1760     1706

0617     0671     0167     0176

0761     0716     7610     7601

7160     7106     7061     7016

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money:

Tuesday’s Sthree Sakthi SS-282 lucky draw winners must check with the winning ticket numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

After verifying with the Kerala lottery results, the winners can get in touch with the lottery department to claim their prize money.

Sthree Sakthi SS-282 lucky draw prize winners should submit the winning lottery ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the result.

For prizes below Rs 5,000, the winner can claim the prize from any lottery shop in the state.

For prizes exceeding Rs 5,000, the winners should submit their winning tickets and valid identification proof before a bank or government lottery office.

first published:October 12, 2021, 13:16 IST