Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-282 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 12

The Sthree Sakthi SS-282 Kerala Lottery winners for the lucky draw scheduled for Tuesday, October 12 will be released after 3pm. The Sthree Sakthi SS-282 lucky draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram by the Government of Kerala Lotteries Department. Click here to check Live updates from 3pm: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2021/10/sthree-sakthi-lottery-ss-282-results-12-10-2021.html

If you are a participant, the LIVE updates of the results are available online. The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-282 lucky draw will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize is worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The Kerala lottery department offers fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes worth Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize of Sthree Sakthi SS-282 will fetch Rs 8,000.

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money:

Tuesday’s Sthree Sakthi SS-282 lucky draw winners must check with the winning ticket numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

After verifying with the Kerala lottery results, the winners can get in touch with the lottery department to claim their prize money.

Sthree Sakthi SS-282 lucky draw prize winners should submit the winning lottery ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the result.

For prizes below Rs 5,000, the winner can claim the prize from any lottery shop in the state.

For prizes exceeding Rs 5,000, the winners should submit their winning tickets and valid identification proof before a bank or government lottery office.

