Home » News » India » Kerala Win Win W- 638 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 18
1-MIN READ

Kerala Win Win W- 638 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 18

The first prize winner of Win Win W- 638 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Win Win W- 638 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Here’s the guessing numbers for Monday, October 18. Check LIVE updates of the results here from 3 pm:

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Win Win W- 638 lucky draw today, October 18 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner of Monday’s lucky draw will take home Rs1 lakh.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Win Win W-638 lottery 18.10.2021 are ending with:

6504       6540       6054       6045

6450       6405       5604       5640

5064       5046       5460       5406

0654       0645       0564       0546

0465       0456       4650       4605

4560       4506       4065       4056

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 19: Sthree Sakthi SS-283; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 20: Akshaya AK-520; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • October 21: Karunya Plus KN-391: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

first published:October 18, 2021, 12:39 IST