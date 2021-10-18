Kerala Win Win W- 638 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 18

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Win Win W- 638 lucky draw today, October 18 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner of Monday’s lucky draw will take home Rs1 lakh.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Win Win W-638 lottery 18.10.2021 are ending with:

6504 6540 6054 6045

6450 6405 5604 5640

5064 5046 5460 5406

0654 0645 0564 0546

0465 0456 4650 4605

4560 4506 4065 4056

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 19: Sthree Sakthi SS-283; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 20: Akshaya AK-520; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 21: Karunya Plus KN-391: First prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

