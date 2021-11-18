Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-395 Lottery for November 18; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-395 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of two independent judges. You can check result at www.keralalotteryresult.net

The guessing: winning numbers for today’s Karunya Plus KN 395 lottery 18.11.2021 are ending with:

5023 5032 5203 5230

5302 5320 0523 0532

0253 0235 0352 0325

2503 2530 2053 2035

2350 2305 3502 3520

3052 3025 3250 3205

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-395 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

