Kerala Akshaya AK-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 20
2-MIN READ

Kerala Akshaya AK-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 20

The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-520 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Akshaya AK-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check LIVE updates of Wednesday, October 20 lucky draw below:

Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Akshaya AK-520. The lucky draw is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 70 lakh is AW 228007, and the lucky number for the second prize of Rs 5 lakh is AW 257521. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

IN PROGRESS: Lucky numbers for 8th prize

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AW 228007

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AW 257521

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

AN 293586          AO 617268

AP 233081           AR 217405

AS 531859           AT 843835

AU 553864          AV 230624

AW 706475         AX 408612

AY 235621          AZ 754417

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

AN 228007            AO 228007

AP 228007            AR 228007

AS 228007            AT 228007

AU 228007           AV 228007

AX 228007           AY 228007

AZ 228007

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0434       1043       1703       2353

2903       3220      3919        4029

4836       5996       6433       6828

7399       8430       9250       9325

9331       9395

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

1612        2108        3022

3159        3859        4935

6268

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0447       1996       2003       2819

2840       2995      3003       3130

3259       3624       3901       5232

5374       5500       5654       5864

5938       6130      6793       6982

7065       7915       8330      8333

8522       9989

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0177       0329       0366       0590

0798       0832      0990       1029

1039       1042       1146       1158

1200       1369       1580       1837

1991       2053       2086       2152

2173      2381       2406        2547

2709      2727       2938       3016

3162      3187      3455        3808

3872      3880      4151        4172

4283     4389     5037         5139

5206      5274      5563       5648

5848      6107      6393       6427

6512      6818      6849       6884

7201      7286     7475       7484

7666      8108       8201      8311

8709      8783      8848       9173

9213      9259      9301       9548

9556      9576       9898       9994

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

3710  0139  1699  1820

4141  2838   5116  3419

7532  5563  9520  0918

2647  9335  2548  7058

0514  7347

To be continued…

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 21: Karunya Plus KN-391: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

first published:October 20, 2021, 14:02 IST