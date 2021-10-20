Kerala Akshaya AK-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 20

Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Akshaya AK-520. The lucky draw is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 70 lakh is AW 228007, and the lucky number for the second prize of Rs 5 lakh is AW 257521. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

IN PROGRESS: Lucky numbers for 8th prize

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AW 228007

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AW 257521

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

AN 293586 AO 617268

AP 233081 AR 217405

AS 531859 AT 843835

AU 553864 AV 230624

AW 706475 AX 408612

AY 235621 AZ 754417

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

AN 228007 AO 228007

AP 228007 AR 228007

AS 228007 AT 228007

AU 228007 AV 228007

AX 228007 AY 228007

AZ 228007

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0434 1043 1703 2353

2903 3220 3919 4029

4836 5996 6433 6828

7399 8430 9250 9325

9331 9395

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

1612 2108 3022

3159 3859 4935

6268

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0447 1996 2003 2819

2840 2995 3003 3130

3259 3624 3901 5232

5374 5500 5654 5864

5938 6130 6793 6982

7065 7915 8330 8333

8522 9989

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0177 0329 0366 0590

0798 0832 0990 1029

1039 1042 1146 1158

1200 1369 1580 1837

1991 2053 2086 2152

2173 2381 2406 2547

2709 2727 2938 3016

3162 3187 3455 3808

3872 3880 4151 4172

4283 4389 5037 5139

5206 5274 5563 5648

5848 6107 6393 6427

6512 6818 6849 6884

7201 7286 7475 7484

7666 8108 8201 8311

8709 8783 8848 9173

9213 9259 9301 9548

9556 9576 9898 9994

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

3710 0139 1699 1820

4141 2838 5116 3419

7532 5563 9520 0918

2647 9335 2548 7058

0514 7347

To be continued…

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 21: Karunya Plus KN-391: First prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

