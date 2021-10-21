Kerala Karunya Plus KN-391 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 21

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Karunya Plus KN-391 lucky draw today, October 21 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winners of Thursday’s lucky draw will take home Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000 in the Kerala Thursday lottery draw. You can check LIVE updates of the results here from 3 pm.

Today’s guessing: Winning numbers for Karunya Plus KN-391 lottery 21.10.2021 Lottery are ending with:

0815 0851 0185 0158

0581 0518 8015 8051

8105 8150 8501 8510

1085 1058 1805 1850

1508 1580 5081 5018

5801 5810 5108 5180

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

