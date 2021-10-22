Kerala Nirmal NR-247 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 22

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Nirmal NR-247 lucky draw today, October 22 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of Nirmal NR-247 lucky draw is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners are entitled to win Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners can fetch Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100. The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is offered by the Kerala lottery department. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 30.

You can check the live updates of lucky draw here from 3 pm.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR 247 Lottery 22.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

3594 3549 3954 3945

3459 3495 5394 5349

5934 5943 5439 5493

9354 9345 9534 9543

9435 9453 4359 4395

4539 4593 4935 4953

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.