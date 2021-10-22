CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#DrugBust#AnanyaPanday
Home » News » India » Kerala Nirmal NR-247 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 22
1-MIN READ

Kerala Nirmal NR-247 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 22

The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-247 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-247 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Nirmal NR-247 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Here’s the guessing numbers for Friday, October 22. Check LIVE updates of the results here from 3 pm:

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Nirmal NR-247 lucky draw today, October 22 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.  The first prize of Nirmal NR-247 lucky draw is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners are entitled to win Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners can fetch Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100. The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is offered by the Kerala lottery department. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 30.

You can check the live updates of lucky draw here from 3 pm.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR 247 Lottery 22.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

3594     3549     3954     3945

RELATED NEWS

3459     3495     5394     5349

5934     5943     5439     5493

9354     9345     9534     9543

9435     9453     4359     4395

4539     4593     4935     4953

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 23: Karunya KR-520: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 22, 2021, 12:21 IST