Kerala Karunya KR-520 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 23

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Karunya KR-520 lucky draw today, October 23 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winners are entitled to win Rs 1 lakh. There are five more prizes offered for the winners including a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya KR 520 Lottery 23.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

2683 2638 2863 2836

2368 2386 6283 6238

6823 6832 6328 6382

8263 8236 8623 8632

8326 8362 3268 3286

3628 3682 3826 3862

Once the winning numbers are out for Kerala Saturday’s lottery for October 23, the lucky draw winners are required to verify from the Kerala Gazette office. It must be noted that the prize money of Karunya KR 520 can be claimed within 30 days.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 24: Sthree Sakthi SS-283: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 25: Win Win W-639: First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.