Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-288 Lottery for November 23; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-288 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-288 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of two independent judges.

Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. It is followed by Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 which is given to each winner of the third and fourth spot. The individuals who bag the fifth and sixth spot in Tuesday’s winning list take home Rs1,000 and Rs 500. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will be given to lucky winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS 288 lottery today.

The guessing, winning numbers for today’s Sthree Sakthi SS 288 23.11.2021 are ending with:

6789 6798 6879 6897

6978 6987 7689 7698

7869 7896 7968 7986

8679 8697 8769 8796

8967 8976 9678 9687

9768 9786 9867 9876

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-288 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

1. After the success of Pooja Bumper draw, the Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.

2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

The next lucky draw will be held on Wednesday, November 24 for Akshaya AK 525.

