Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK- 525 Lottery for November 24; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Akshaya AK- 525 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of two independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK- 525 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

The guessing: winning numbers for today’s Akshaya AK-525 lottery 24.11.2021 are ending with:

0158 0185 0518 0581

0815 0851 1058 1085

1508 1580 1805 1850

5018 5081 5108 5180

5801 5810 8015 8051

8105 8150 8501 8510

Read: Check Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-288 Lottery for November 23

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK- 525 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

1. After the success of Pooja Bumper draw, the Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.

2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Coming Up Next:

The next lucky draw will be held on Thursday for Karunya Plus KN-396 lottery tickets. First prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.