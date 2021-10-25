Kerala Win Win W-639 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 25

Kerala state lottery department will soon be announcing lucky draw for Win Win W-639 lucky today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. Those with tickets with winning numbers for third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. Check the LIVE update here as and when it’s announced by the department.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Win Win W-639 lottery 25.10.2021 are ending with:

7613 7631 7163 7136

7361 7316 6713 6731

6173 6137 6371 6317

1763 1736 1673 1637

1376 1367 3761 3716

3671 3617 3176 3167

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Prize winners of Monday’s Win Win W-639 lucky draw should keep in mind that they must also verify the winning numbers of today’s Kerala lottery lucky draw published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If the winning ticket numbers for Win Win W-639 lucky draw are confirmed in the Gazette, winners are eligible to claim the winning amount by submitting the winning tickets to the state lottery department within 30 days from the announcement of the winners.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

