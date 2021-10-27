Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-521 Lottery for October 27

Kerala conducts one of the most popular lotteries in the country. Kerala Lottery’s Akshaya AK 521 results will be revealed by the state department today. The lucky draw for October 27, Wednesday will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket holders can check the LIVE updates here from 3 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of Akshaya AK 521 lucky draw will win Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize is worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners are offered 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 by the Kerala lottery department. The consolation prize is worth Rs 8,000. Each lottery ticket is priced at Rs 30.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Once the results are out in the Kerala Government Gazette, Wednesday’s Akshaya AK 521 lottery winners should verify online.

The lucky draw winners should report to the state lottery department to claim their winning prize after checking the lottery results.

Akshaya AK 521 winners must submit the winning ticket 30 days after the declaration of the result.

Those who won a prize amounting to less than Rs 5,000 in the lucky draw can visit any state lottery shop to collect the winning amount.

Those participants who won above Rs 5,000, should take their winning lottery ticket and valid identification proof. Submit it before a bank or government lottery office.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

