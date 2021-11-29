Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Win Win W-644 Lottery for November 29; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh

Monday Blues is not really a thing for people who put their luck to test in the Kerala lotteries. Today on November 29, the Kerala Lottery Department will hold the Win Win W-644 lottery. Just like all other weekly lucky draws, the Win Win W-644 lottery draws will be held at Gorky Bhavan under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs. 8,000 will also be announced for one lucky winner of today’s draw.

Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-644 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

The guessing winning numbers for today’s WinWin W-644 lottery 29.11.2021 are ending with:

2589 2598 2859 2895

2958 2985 5289 5298

5829 5892 5928 5982

8259 8295 8529 8592

8925 8952 9258 9285

9528 9582 9825 9852

5 STEPS TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of Karunya Plus KN-396 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

5. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.