Kerala Win Win W-635 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 27

Today, the Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will organise the lucky draw for Win Win W-635 lottery that was postponed on September 27. The draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram today, October 3 at 3 pm. You can check the LIVE updates of the result here from 3 pm as and when it is announced.

The winner of first prize will stand a chance to win whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery will receive Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner of Sunday’s WIN WIN W-635 lucky draw will take home Rs 1 lakh. Other than this, the 4th prize of the WIN WIN W-635 lottery is fixed at Rs 5,000, and the 5th prize is of Rs 2,000.

Rs 1,000 is awarded to the individual/individuals who bag the sixth spot. Rs 500 and Rs 100 are given to the ticket holders who come seventh and eighth. One lucky winner of the lucky draw gets a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for September 27 Lottery is ending with:

4695 4659 4965 4956

4569 4596 6495 6459

6945 6954 6549 6594

9465 9456 9645 9654

9546 9564 5469 5496

5649 5694 5946 5964

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 4: Win Win W-636; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 5: Sthree Sakthi SS-281; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 6: Akshaya AK-518; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 7: Karunya Plus KN-389: Frist Prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 8: Nirmal NR-245; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.