Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-521 Lottery for October 30; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-521 lottery today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. Those with tickets with winning numbers for third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. Check the LIVE updates of the Karunya KR-521 lucky draw here from 3 pm.

The first prize winner of Karunya KR-521 lucky draw will be entitled to win Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will be offered a sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each, by the Kerala lottery department. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners can win Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize of Karunya Plus KR-521 lucky draw will fetch Rs 8,000.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

It is recommended for the Saturday’s Karunya Plus KR-521 lucky draw winners to verify the lottery winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

After validating the Kerala lottery results, the winners should visit the lottery department to claim their prize money.

Prize winners of Karunya KR-521 lucky draw should submit the winning ticket 30 days following the date of the result.

Those ticket holders who won amounts less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize from any lottery shop in the state.

For amounts won above Rs 5,000, the winners should produce their winning lottery tickets along with valid identity proofs before a bank or government lottery office.

