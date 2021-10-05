Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-281 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 5

Sthree Sakthi SS-281 lottery Results: Kerala lottery department will be running the lucky draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-281 tickets on Tuesday. The lucky draw will take place this afternoon at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. You can check LIVE updates of the results here from 3 pm.

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-281 lucky draw will receive Rs75 lakh while the second and third prize winners of Monday’s lucky draw will take home Rs10 lakh and Rs5,000 respectively.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-281 lottery 05.10.2021 Lottery are ending with:

9315 9351 9135 9153

9531 9513 3915 3951

3195 3159 3591 3519

1935 1953 1395 1359

1593 1539 5931 5913

5391 5319 5193 5139

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 6: Akshaya AK-518; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 7: Karunya Plus KN-389: Frist Prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 8: Nirmal NR-245; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

